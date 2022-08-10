When Varsha Usgaonkar taught Naseeruddin Shah 'little bit of dance' in Ooty

Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in the 1993 film 'Hasti' in Ooty.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:00
Varsha Usgaonkar

MUMBAI: Actress Varsha Usgaonkar went down memory lane and recalled shooting with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah in the 1993 film 'Hasti' in Ooty.

'Hasti' wasdirected by Ashok Gaekwad. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Nagma. It revolves around Jaggu, who is belittled by Narang due to poverty when he asks for his daughter Neena's hand in marriage. Jaggu promises to return after making a mark for himself.

On the Sunday episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 80's divas' featuring - Sangeeta Bijlani, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Mandakini will be seen reviving some glorious memories.

During the conversation, Kapil asked Varsha about her experience working in the film 'Hasti' alongside Naseerudin Shah.

Recollecting the old days, she said: "Upon seeing him, all the art films flooded back into my memory. I reflected, 'Wow, he has accomplished significant art films, and now he will dance with me.' I did two films with him, 'Shikari' and 'Hasti.'"

"During the filming of 'Hasti' in Ooty, everyone was watching us while we were shooting a dance sequence. I thoroughly enjoyed our dance, and there was no hint of awkwardness on his part. However, I taught him a little bit of dance at that time."

She added: "Working with him was a great experience, and I was in awe as I realised that I was working alongside the legendary Naseeruddin Shah; I considered myself fortunate to be his leading lady. It was truly a remarkable experience working with him."

Furthermore, Varsha shared: "One aspect that impresses me greatly about Naseerudin Shah is that he is still connected to theatre. Coming from a theatre background myself, I know what magic theatre holds. I have continued to be involved in theatre till date."

"However, what I truly admire about Naseeruddin ji is that he is never satisfied despite achieving immense success. It is truly commendable that even with such great accomplishments, Naseeruddin ji maintains a profound connection to theatre."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Entertainment Television.

SOURCE:IANS


 

Hasti Varsha Usgaonkar The Kapil Sharma Show Naseerudin Shah Shikari Kapil Sharma Sangeeta Bijlani Mandakini Ashok Gaekwad TellyChakakr
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Ali and Marjeena come face-to-face but here’s the twist
MUMBAI:  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Junooniyatt: Must read! Jahaan FINALLY confesses his feelings to Elahi, Jordan becomes a new challenge
MUMBAI:  Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Pandya Store: Emotional Twist! Dhara to finally come face to face with her mother!
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Exclusive! “I am grateful to makers to play Mehrunnisa” Sauraseni Maitra
MUMBAI:Actress Sauraseni Maitra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her craft and her looks, she is indeed...
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
MUMBAI:A lot of times we have seen that Hindi film celebs fall in love on the sets of a film, and then they get married...
Recent Stories
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kapil Sharma and team to fly off too the United States of America for this special reason; show to go off air
grace the show to promote
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals her list of qualities for an ideal husband
Sunny Leone
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! When Kapil Sharma allegedly didn’t want to invite Sunny Leone on his show due to her past in the p*rn industry
Rema on The Kapil Sharma Show
After Jackie Chan, Bret Lee, it's going to be Rema on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
BARC
BARC Ratings: YRKKK takes the second positon; Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump; Imlie enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKK, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie