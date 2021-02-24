This is where Shehnaaz Gill wants to build her career in says, have fulfilled my wishes of working with two big personalities!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular and adorable celebrities.

She is known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, was one of the most talked-about contestants of the popular reality show, and won hearts with her cute tactics, innocence, and happy-go-lucky nature.

She had emerged as a true entertainer who aced the art of lighting up any dull moment. Besides, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla also won a million hearts.

The singer-actress has also been grabbing the headlines for her style statement. The diva, who has been an active social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pics of herself which never fail to send the internet into a meltdown. Be it a random click or for an event, each look of Shehnaaz manages to leave the netizens in awe of her.

Now we came across a post where Shehnaaz revealed what is her wishes and with whom she wishes to work with.

In the video, Shehnaaz said that she had two names from the Punjabi industry whom she wanted to work with one was Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh and this was one of the wishes she had asked from god and now her wish is only to work with big names of Bollywood and that’s going to be her focus.

Well, seems like Shehnaaz has come a long way and no one can shake this fan base of hers.

Who said that Bigg Boss doesn’t give a career and new life to struggling celebrities? Shehnaaz is an example of people becoming overnight stars post their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

