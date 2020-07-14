Who makes a better on-screen couple? YHM’s Ishita- Raman or YHC’s Preeksha-Rudraksh!

MUMBAI: People are absolutely in love with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The show gave people a reason to watch television and the premise of the show, which shows Raman and Ishita, who love each other, face several issues in their relationship as they try to overcome the obstacles life throws at them and hope to strengthen their bond.

The characters were essayed by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel.

People could not have enough of the show and looking at the popularity of the show, the makers introduced a spin-off of the show in the form of Yeh Hai Chahatein where they introduced Rudraksh and Preeksha.

Yeh Hai Chahtein narrates the tale of Preeksha, whose sister passed away and she takes it upon herself to raise her nephew, Saransh, amidst the challenges of being a parent. She meets Rudraksh in the process and the two have some banters intermingled with feelings.

Well, the show has become quite a hit among the fans and if we were to compare the two on-screen couples, we wouldn’t be able to decide who made a better pair. We hence leave it upon our readers to decide the same…

