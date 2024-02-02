Whoa! Aaina’s Niharika Choksey shows some woman power in this new BTS, check it out

Niharika

MUMBAI : Niharika Chouksey gained immense popularity after her fabulous performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu. The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show. Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.  The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now shared a news BTS from her show where we see her beating up goons with a wooden stick. At the end of the scene, we also see that Niharika’s stick breaks. She then starts laughing after the scene gets over. Niharika seems to be in wedding attire and looks beautiful. She depicts utmost woman power as she bashes up goons all by herself.

Take a look at the video here;


What are your thoughts on Niharika’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


