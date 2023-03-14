Whoa! Akshara refuses Abhimanyu’s love in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out the fans’ reactions

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you fans’ reaction to Ashara refusing Abhimanyu’s love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced under Director's Kut Productions

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu’s accident and Akshara and the family’s worry over this. Further, Akshara decides to leave for Kasauli and Abhimanyu lays down his heart in front of her.

The show has been known to portray some heartfelt scenes and one such scene that the fans of the show have strongly reacted to is, that will be telecasted today.

Abhimanyu meets Akshara at the temple and confesses his love for her and how he was never able to move on from her. Further, Akshara rejects this and lashes out at him over the injustice she had to bear 6 years ago when Neil died and she miscarried her child.

She retorts asking Abhimanyu if he would have had a similar reaction if it were her in place of Neil and she would have died instead. Would he have broken his ties with Neil too?

Check out what they had to say:

Netizens have always been in favour of their beloved AbhiRa and want them together but seeing Akshu’s pain of all these years they loved how she stood up for herself.

