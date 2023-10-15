Whoa! THIS Bigg Boss contestant took home Rs 2 crores for just 3 days and its not Sidharth Shukla or Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons. Even though it is a controversial reality show, the show has been immensely loved and appreciated for 16 seasons. But did you know who has been the highest paid so far.

There is one celebrity who got paid a whopping Rs 2 crores for just 3 days. We are talking about Hollywood celebrity Pamela Anderson. She has been part of the Playboy magazine as well as been popular for her role as C.J. Parker in the hit Tv show Baywatch.

Pamela has had a traumatic childhood. She was molested at the age of 6 to 10 years by her babysitter, was raped by a 25 year old man at the age of 12 and gang raped by her boyfriendand 6 of his friends at the age of 14.

Pamela was part of Bigg Boss 4 where Salman Khan also made his debut as a host. She was in the house for 3 days for which she was paid Rs 2 crores.

The other highest paid contestants on the show include, S Sreesanth who was paid Rs 50 lakh per week in Bigg Boss Season 12. In Bigg Boss Season 4, Khali was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh per week. According to reports, Karanvir Bohra who was part of Bigg Boss 12 was paid Rs 20 lakh per week. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was paid Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week stay inside the house.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reportedly took home Rs 9 lakh per week. Bigg Boss Season 12 winner Dipika Kakkar was reportedly paid Rs 15 lakh per week.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Bigg Boss 17, the promo for which is already out.

