Whoa! Check out these Television beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses

Shows like Teri Meri Doriyaann, Kumkum Bhagya and Sherdil Shergill had gorgeous wedding tracks and the on screen brides looked ethereal as brides and their look was inspired by real-life Bollywood brides.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 07:15
MUMBAI :Wedding sequences in Tv shows are something that grabs instant attention. Fans love to watch a good wedding sequence, which definitely adds to the USP of the show. Shows like Teri Meri Doriyaann, Kumkum Bhagya and Sherdil Shergill had gorgeous wedding tracks and the on screen brides looked ethereal as brides and their look was inspired by real-life Bollywood brides.

Here is a look at some of the onscreen brides who took inspiration from the real life brides of Bollywood.

Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi’s look in Kumkum Bhagya was inspired by Alia Bhatt’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. She looked divine in a white and gold saree.

Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba’s look in Teri Meri Doriyaann was inspired by the recent wedding of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Even the theme and mandap was inspired by the Shershaah couple’s wedding.

Sneha Tomar aka Gunjan’s outfit in the show Sherdil Shergill was inspired by Anushka Sharma’s real-life wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli. Check out their outfits;

Whose look did you like the most?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

