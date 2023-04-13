Must Read! All you need to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mughda Chapekar

The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.
Mugdha Chapekar

MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more. The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

Talking of her personal life, Mugdha’s birthday is on 24th March 1987 and she hails from Mumbai and is brought up here. She studied in the D. G. Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai, India. She has completed her Bachelors in English Literature, and Masters Degree in History. 

Mugdha is married to one of her show's co-stars whom she met on the sets of Satrangi Sasural.

The actress fell in love with her co-star Ravish Desai on Satrangi Sasural's set.

The duo dated for quite some time and tied the knot in the year 2016.

Mugdha and Ravish make a lovely pair.

Just like Mugdha, Ravish is also a well-known actor in the television industry.

Ravish has also appeared in shows like Meri Bhabhi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Satrangi Sasural, Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha to name a few.

Mugdha is a vrey private person and hardly posts anything with her family but here’s one pic with her inlaws that she shared a while back;

