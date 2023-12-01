Checkout Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi aka Mugdha Chapekar’s birthday wish for this special person in her life

Mugdha has a massive fan following on social media and often shares fun and interesting posts on it every now and then. The Sahib Biwi Aur Boss actress has now shared an adorable picture
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:43
MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. 

Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya. The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.  

Mugdha has a massive fan following on social media and often shares fun and interesting posts on it every now and then.

The Sahib Biwi Aur Boss actress has now shared an adorable picture of her mom as it’s her birthday. It is a heartwarming picture where Mugdha is seen hugging her mom and below it’s written Happy Birthday Mom. Check out the post below;

Don’t the mother and daughter look like two peas in a pod?

Mugdha has come a very long way and is now one of the most loved television actors.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

