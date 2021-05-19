Whoa! Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev to return on Star Bharat on this date

MUMBAI: Devon Ke Dev ... Mahadev is one of the most successful and loved mythological shows on television. It always topped the BARC ratings.

Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy were the initial leads of the show. Later, Mouni was replaced by Sonarika Bhadoria, who once again was replaced by Puja Baneerjee.

The show made Mohit Raina an overnight star, and till today, he is known for his role as Mahadev. He had a massive fan following, especially female fans.

He was so good as lord Shiva that he did full justice to the character with his excellent acting chops.

It was on this show that Mouni and Mohit had met for the first time and sparks flew between the two and they began to date, but only a few years ago, they ended their relationship and parted ways.

Since the show went off air, fans miss watching it, but TellyChakkar has some good news.

Star Bharat will be retelecasting the show on the channel from tomorrow at 9:30 PM.

Well, we are sure Mahadev fans are super excited with this development.

