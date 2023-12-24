Whoa! Divya Agarwal opens up on her wedding plans with Apurva Padgaonkar; Says, ‘I want to change everything about my wedding…’

MUMBAI : In the entertainment industry, Divya Agarwal is a well-known figure. Following her time on Bigg Boss OTT, the diva became well-known. The diva never fails to win over her followers' hearts with her lovely demeanor and stunning appearance. In her personal life, Divya is ready to go on a lifetime journey with Apurva Padgaonkar, the love of her life. The "Save The Date" statement from Divya and Apurva went viral just a few days ago, and it quickly warmed the hearts of everyone. Divya revealed her wedding plans recently in an interview.

The popular news portal reported that Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding is scheduled for February 18–20, 2024, while the precise time has not yet been announced. However, Divya revealed her ambitions in a recent interview with the same news source. The actress revealed that, despite not having any plans for the big day at present, she still wants to change the conventional idea of a wedding.

According to Divya, Indian weddings are both enjoyable as well as stressful. Giving more details about her plans, Divya said, "As much as Indian weddings are fun, they are also equally stressful. I know one thing that I want to change the idea of a wedding that has been going on for a while now. There has to be a different outlook."

Further into the conversation, Divya Agarwal revealed that she would not be sticking to the custom of wearing green clothing for her mehendi or yellow for her haldi. She went on to say that she didn't want to watch everyone else enjoy themselves while wearing her mehendi for five hours.

Divya revealed, spilling the tea, that while there won't be much floral décor, there will be lighting. Divya went on to discuss how she wishes to change current ideas, "Haldi mai yellow, mehndi mai green pehenna hai, it is like a pattern now. There are two days for the wedding and people are too tired to attend or do anything, which is not fun and a pressure instead. So, I want to change everything about my wedding. I will change all the narratives. For example, I don’t want to sit for 5 hours putting mehndi and seeing others enjoying it. And, there won’t be a green and pink gadda and flowers ka decor. I only want lighting and don’t want to waste flowers. I will even ask my guests to not get a bouquet."

Divya mentioned in the same interview that she will be hosting a traditional ceremony for about fifty people, including her loved ones. The diva continued by saying that she would host a party for her close friends. Speaking further about it, Divya continued, "So, these are the very little things that I want to change. I want to do all my budgeting for the big day. I want to go back to the time where I am only my parents’ daughter, without any celebrity tags. So, the ritual wedding would be an intimate affair with around 50 people, but I would definitely throw a party for all my friends from the fraternity."

Divya Agarwal heaped praise on Apurva Padgaonkar, the guy of her dreams, during the same interview. The actress admitted that she was initially a little hesitant and confused about moving her love life ahead. However, Apurva was the one who made the marriage formal. Divya revealed how her boyfriend informed her that there is no way out of their relationship and that he wants to continue developing what they already have.

In addition, Divya referred to Apurva Padgaonkar as her "support system" and joked that she wanted to quickly run to her dulha, whereas other brides' entry occurred slowly.

