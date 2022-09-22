WHOA! Before Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has ROMANCED these television actors on-screen

MUMBAI :Television diva Pranali Rathod is currently amazing everyone with her performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The actress along with Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant made an entry in the show last year after a huge leap was witnessed.



Fans are in love with Harshad and Pranali's on-screen jodi.



They fondly refer to them as AbhiRa.



Harshad plays the role of Abhimanyu while Pranali is seen as Akshara.

With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali has become a household name.



However, before she got this amazing breakthrough with Yeh Rishta, the actress has starred in pivotal roles in many shows.



So, let's take a look at the actors whom Pranali romanced by Harshad:



1. Kinshuk Vaidya in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki



The Zee5 show saw Pranali as a female lead and she romanced Shaka Laka Boom Boom boy Kinshuk.



2. Pravisht Mishra in Barrister Babu



Pranali became a household name for her role as Saudamini in this show. Here she romanced chocolate boy Pravisht Mishra.



3. Jason Shah in Barrister Babu



Apart from Pravisht, Pranali was also seen romancing Jason in this show.



3. Yash Tonnk in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye



The actress was seen as Radha Sahni in the show and she was shown as Yash Tonnk's wife.



