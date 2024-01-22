Whoa! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab wears a body rig for the first time, check out her challenging bts from the show

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared an interesting bts where she is wearing a body rig for the very first time for a shot from the show. Seems like she is intoxicated on the track and is feeling dizzy. Sharing the video, Hiba captioned it, “#Jhanak Behind the scenes Keep watching Jhanak @starplus every night at 10:30pm #bodyrig #camera.” Check out the challenging shot here;

As per the current track of the show, while Jhanak strives to establish herself independently and build a successful career, the Basu Parivar keeps a watchful eye on her every move. Choton, understanding the need for discretion, takes Jhanak out of the house under the guise of work, ensuring a clandestine meeting with Anirudh.

