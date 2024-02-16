Whoa! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares some stunning glimpses of his bond with THIS co-star says "Hum Gunday Hai"

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows. It took a leap a while back and the storyline got even more exciting and gripping. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Rajveer in the show has been entertaining viewers with his spellbinding performance.

Paras who plays the role of Rajveer has a huge fan following and keeps sharing glimpses of the show and his bond with his co-stars. He has now shared a series of pictures with his co-star Sohil Singh and captioned it, “hai hamein pata nahi hai magar hum Gunday hai





Looks like Paras and Sohil have a great bond.

Paras has been part of many shows including Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly.

