Whoa! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Riva Bubber is now into THIS profession after being away from the limelight

The actress won everyone’s heart with her sweet and innocent portrayal of Damini, which made a special place in everyone’s hearts. The actress has lately not been much in the limelight and fans are wondering what she is up to.
MUMBAI :Riva Bubber gained immense popularity playing the role of Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s bahu Damini. The actress won everyone’s heart with her sweet and innocence portrayal of Damini, which made a special place in everyone’s hearts. The actress has lately not been much in the limelight and fans are wondering what she is up to.

Believe it or not, Riva is now into photography. The beautiful actress said in an old interview that she has taken a two month advanced photography course where she has learned the nuances of photography. The actress also revealed that since she is from the acting background, there are a few things about photography that she already had knowledge of.

Riva has photographed Manav Kaul, Arshad Warsi, Amit Sadh, Dia Mirza, Among others. She is hoping to hone her skills in photography even further. The 42 year old Riva also mentioned that she hasn’t completely given up acting. If a good role comes her way, she will be more than happy to take it up. The actress is currently single and unmarried.


Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 12:39

