Whoa! Meet actress who began her career at 7, has a net worth of Rs 25 Crores and has more followers than Shah Rukh Khan and Big B

The actress we are referring to is Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair Rehmani. All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 08:15
Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI:A lot of actresses who are at the top have begun their careers at a tender age and worked as child artists. While many have just faded away with the limelight, many have gained even more recognition and fame over the years after growing up. Today we will be talking about an actress who began her career as a child actor at the age of 7 and went on to become one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

Also Read- Wow! Internet sensation and actress Jannat Zubair makes heads turn in her beautiful violet-colored Sharara

The actress we are referring to is Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair Rehmani. All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film. She has a massive fan following, which has surpassed that of Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jannat enjoys a social media following of 47.2 million followers. This is more than that of Shah Rukh Khan (42.5 million), Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Janhvi Kapoor (22.1 million) and Sara Ali Khan (43.3 million). She has also featured in Forbes 30 under 30 lists in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising categories. She reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 25 crores at present.

She has been part of shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gayye, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa. 

Also ReadBigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to participate in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-DNA

Jannat Zubair Rehmani Kashi Phulwa Tu Aashiqui Dill Mill Gayye Ishq Mein Marjawan Haar Jeet Udaan Code Red TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol are the power couple. Their public appearances and interviews always grab attaention....
Udaariyaan: Oh No! Aasma gets khaandaani kangan in Aaliya's belongings
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Big Twist! Pranali Rathod will continue, Harshad Chopda to end his journey
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Whoa! Meet actress who began her career at 7, has a net worth of Rs 25 Crores and has more followers than Shah Rukh Khan and Big B
MUMBAI:A lot of actresses who are at the top have begun their careers at a tender age and worked as child artists....
Anupamaa: Really! Samar returns to Anupama, Cheers her up
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Helly Shah
Exclusive! : "I don’t know if I would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, it all depends on the future" - Helly Shah
Vaishnavi Macdonald
Exclusive! “ I feel Parminder is an extension of me actually”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder of Parineeti talks about her character, and what to expect in the show!
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rapper and Singer Dino James lifts the coveted trophy of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Himesh Reshammiya turns nostalgic on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, remembers the late iconic singer KK!
Madhurima Tulli
Shocking! From Madhurima Tulli assaulting Vishal Aditya to Sara Khan-Ali Merchant’s wedding, here are WTF moments in Bigg Boss so far
Anupamaa
Big News: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly to take a 5 year leap!