Whoa! Meet actress who began her career at 7, has a net worth of Rs 25 Crores and has more followers than Shah Rukh Khan and Big B

MUMBAI:A lot of actresses who are at the top have begun their careers at a tender age and worked as child artists. While many have just faded away with the limelight, many have gained even more recognition and fame over the years after growing up. Today we will be talking about an actress who began her career as a child actor at the age of 7 and went on to become one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

The actress we are referring to is Phulwa actress Jannat Zubair Rehmani. All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film. She has a massive fan following, which has surpassed that of Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Jannat enjoys a social media following of 47.2 million followers. This is more than that of Shah Rukh Khan (42.5 million), Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Janhvi Kapoor (22.1 million) and Sara Ali Khan (43.3 million). She has also featured in Forbes 30 under 30 lists in the Media, Marketing, and Advertising categories. She reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 25 crores at present.

She has been part of shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gayye, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa.

