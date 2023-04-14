Whoa! Mohsin Khan loves to have coffee dates with this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, find out who

The show earlier starred Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and fans simply loved their chemistry. Fans have given them the ship name Kaira.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 08:50
MUMBAI: Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show earlier starred Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and fans simply loved their chemistry. Fans have given them the ship name Kaira. 

 

https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/spoiler-alert-yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-aarohi-instigates-neil-against-abhimanyu-0

 

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming actors on television. He was recently filming an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. The young man is a world traveler who enjoys discovering new cities and cultures. The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. 

 

 

 

The handsome actor is constantly in touch with none other than Alihassan Turabi who essayed the role of Akhilesh in the first season. Looks like they recently met and had some ghup shup over coffee. Mohsin took to his social media page to share a glimpse of his coffee date with Ali, have a look;

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5skqmJFlf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

 

 

Isn’t Alihassan and Mohsin’s friendship sweet?

 

Do you miss seeing them on screen?

 

Tell us in the comments below;

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav spoiler TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 08:50

