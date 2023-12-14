Whoa! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur reveal dating for 3 years before getting hitched; Says ‘I wanted to keep it pure…’

And the internet went crazy over the glimpses of their beautiful wedding. For those who don't know, Mukti has won over millions of fans with her appearances in TV series such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2. Mukti and Kunal have now disclosed their secret marriage.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 16:12
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan is among the most well-known actors and dancers in the entertainment industry. Right now, she's flying high in her personal life. On December 10, 2023, the diva married the love of her life, Kunal Thakur.

And the internet went crazy over the glimpses of their beautiful wedding. For those who don't know, Mukti has won over millions of fans with her appearances in TV series such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2. Mukti and Kunal have now disclosed their secret marriage.

(Also read: Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion)

The newlyweds, Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur talked candidly about their covert wedding. Speaking on the subject, the actress said she feels fortunate to be showered with love. Mukti described her marriage as a "blessed union" and said, "We keep passing at each other, looking at each other. We are right now opening all the gifts. We are feeling blessed, it was a blessed union. I genuinely had no idea people would be so happy to see us happy."

Kunal disclosed during the same talk that he and Mukti first connected on the job before falling in love. Furthermore, Mukti added that they connected right away on their first day of meeting. The actress revealed her desire to keep their relationship a secret, saying that no one was aware of their love. Kunal stated that they preferred to keep their relationship private because they didn't see the value in discussing it unless it resulted in marriage. For those who don't know, Mukti and Kunal dated for three years before becoming hitched.

According to them, "We met professionally for a film. There is a lot of power in not revealing our vulnerabilities. At heart we both are kids. The day we met, it was an instant connection. I wanted to keep it pure. We made sure that no one was aware of it. Also, when you are in a relationship, you want to keep it personal. Only when it has translated into a wedding, you tell the world."

Mukti further revealed during that same chat that her husband Nihaar Pandya and older sister Neeti Mohan genuinely wanted the two to get married. Mukti stated that she got married because she thought it was the correct moment, even though she was the youngest in the family. The actress added that others had even questioned her choice and warned her that getting married would make it difficult for her to get employment.

According to her, "We knew that we would get married. Neeti Di and Nihaar jiju were persistent of us to get married. We just kept saying yes. Although I am the youngest one in the family and I have two sisters elder to me, I just found this was the right time. We were facing all a lot of questions from my closed ones such as, 'Really you want to get married? At this stage? You have releases coming up; after you get married, you won't get work, people get married after they have achieved this and that'. I just believe there is so much power in just choosing and this was very special and personal."

Mukti said that walking down the aisle seemed unreal at the closing note. The actress mentioned how her sisters helped make her wedding possible and disclosed that everyone was ecstatic. In addition, Kunal talked about the most romantic parts of their wedding and said that Mukti would cry every time he tried on a lehenga while shopping. The couple also disclosed that they would spend their honeymoon traveling to several nations in the upcoming year.

The first photos from Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding were posted on Instagram on December 10, 2023. The actress wore a pastel pink lehenga with beautiful floral embroidery to her wedding. She accessorized her saree with two dupattas and a blouse that went with it. Mukti looked lovely as she accessorized her appearance with a sleek hairstyle, dewy makeup, a matha patti, a nath, and layered emerald necklaces. However, Kunal looked sharp in a sherwani with an ivory tone.

(Also read: Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion)

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Mukti Mohan AR Rahman Neeti Mohan Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo Zara Nachke seaosn 2 Blood Brothers Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Hate Story Kunal Thakur On The Seesaw A Legal Affair Grim Reaper TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Temptation Island India Finale: Abhishek Malhan opens up about his 5-year relationship and heartbreak
MUMBAI : Temptation Island India is the talk of the town right now because of the shifting dynamics between the couples...
Announcement! Netflix announces new series Killer Soup featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen, here’s the twist
MUMBAI : This year has been remarkable, whether it's about the theatrical releases or online streaming releases. The...
COLORS' ‘Parineetii’ completes 600 episodes; cast thanks viewers for abundant love!
MUMBAI : COLORS’ popular show ‘Parineetii’ has won the hearts of viewers by depicting how love ties the lives of...
What! Kajol reveals why Karan Johar fainted on sets of their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
MUMBAI : A lot of movies are loved but there are times when some movies or their characters leave a huge impact on the...
Exclusive! I realized that there is much more to explore when you play a negative role: Kushagre Dua on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan
MUMBAI : Kushagre Dua is an integral part of Colors’ Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan and has made his way into the hearts of...
Surprising! Preity Zinta clarified Pritam Singh isn’t her real name, Blames THIS actor for the confusion
MUMBAI : Actor Preity Zinta cleared up any misunderstandings surrounding her real name on Thursday by posting a video...
Recent Stories
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
What! Kajol reveals why Karan Johar fainted on sets of their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parineetii
COLORS' ‘Parineetii’ completes 600 episodes; cast thanks viewers for abundant love!
Kushagre
Exclusive! I realized that there is much more to explore when you play a negative role: Kushagre Dua on Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan
Undekhi season 3
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shalini Singh in Undekhi season 3; will premiere in March 2024!
Amitabh
Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat
Alina and Aline Jaiswal
Twin sisters Alina and Aline Jaiswal make their acting debut in &TV's ‘Atal’
Tunisha sharma
Tunisha Sharma: Must Read! Ahead of the late actress’s death anniversary, her family organizes bhog, check out the details