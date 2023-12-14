Whoa! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur reveal dating for 3 years before getting hitched; Says ‘I wanted to keep it pure…’

MUMBAI: Mukti Mohan is among the most well-known actors and dancers in the entertainment industry. Right now, she's flying high in her personal life. On December 10, 2023, the diva married the love of her life, Kunal Thakur.

And the internet went crazy over the glimpses of their beautiful wedding. For those who don't know, Mukti has won over millions of fans with her appearances in TV series such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, and Zara Nachke Dikha 2. Mukti and Kunal have now disclosed their secret marriage.

The newlyweds, Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur talked candidly about their covert wedding. Speaking on the subject, the actress said she feels fortunate to be showered with love. Mukti described her marriage as a "blessed union" and said, "We keep passing at each other, looking at each other. We are right now opening all the gifts. We are feeling blessed, it was a blessed union. I genuinely had no idea people would be so happy to see us happy."

Kunal disclosed during the same talk that he and Mukti first connected on the job before falling in love. Furthermore, Mukti added that they connected right away on their first day of meeting. The actress revealed her desire to keep their relationship a secret, saying that no one was aware of their love. Kunal stated that they preferred to keep their relationship private because they didn't see the value in discussing it unless it resulted in marriage. For those who don't know, Mukti and Kunal dated for three years before becoming hitched.

According to them, "We met professionally for a film. There is a lot of power in not revealing our vulnerabilities. At heart we both are kids. The day we met, it was an instant connection. I wanted to keep it pure. We made sure that no one was aware of it. Also, when you are in a relationship, you want to keep it personal. Only when it has translated into a wedding, you tell the world."

Mukti further revealed during that same chat that her husband Nihaar Pandya and older sister Neeti Mohan genuinely wanted the two to get married. Mukti stated that she got married because she thought it was the correct moment, even though she was the youngest in the family. The actress added that others had even questioned her choice and warned her that getting married would make it difficult for her to get employment.

According to her, "We knew that we would get married. Neeti Di and Nihaar jiju were persistent of us to get married. We just kept saying yes. Although I am the youngest one in the family and I have two sisters elder to me, I just found this was the right time. We were facing all a lot of questions from my closed ones such as, 'Really you want to get married? At this stage? You have releases coming up; after you get married, you won't get work, people get married after they have achieved this and that'. I just believe there is so much power in just choosing and this was very special and personal."

Mukti said that walking down the aisle seemed unreal at the closing note. The actress mentioned how her sisters helped make her wedding possible and disclosed that everyone was ecstatic. In addition, Kunal talked about the most romantic parts of their wedding and said that Mukti would cry every time he tried on a lehenga while shopping. The couple also disclosed that they would spend their honeymoon traveling to several nations in the upcoming year.

The first photos from Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur's wedding were posted on Instagram on December 10, 2023. The actress wore a pastel pink lehenga with beautiful floral embroidery to her wedding. She accessorized her saree with two dupattas and a blouse that went with it. Mukti looked lovely as she accessorized her appearance with a sleek hairstyle, dewy makeup, a matha patti, a nath, and layered emerald necklaces. However, Kunal looked sharp in a sherwani with an ivory tone.

