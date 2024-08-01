Whoa! Naagin actress Karishma Tanna gives Monday motivation with her powerful workout video, check it out

Karishma Tanna is super active on social media and has a huge fan following. She recently posted a video of herself working out and her work out video will give you all the Monday motivation that you need.
Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI : Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the industry for more than two decades and with a lot of hard work and dedication she has made a name for herself. The actress debuted in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and has been part of shows like Kahi To Milenge, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai etc. She recently surprised everyone with her performance in Scoop. 

Also Read-Must Read! Karishma Tanna reveals how she met her husband Varun and speaks about her equation with Ekta Kapoor

Karishma Tanna is super active on social media and has a huge fan following. She recently posted a video of herself working out and her work out video will give you all the Monday motivation that you need. She captioned the post, “I am on ffffffiiirrreeeeee.”

Check out her powerful video here;

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in ‘Scoop’ directed byHansal Mehta, the OTT series is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Jigna was recently seen on Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant but got evicted. 

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Karishma Tanna talks about making her OTT debut

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 


 

