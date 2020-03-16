Whoa! Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting resumes, details inside

MUMBAI: Makers of Sony TV’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 begin shooting as power couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are back from their vacation and Mrs. Vaidya is back on the set since yesterday afternoon. not just Disha, but even Shubhaavi Choksey (Nandini), Alefia Kapadia (Sara) and Ajay Nagrath (Adi) had trooped off for a vacay.

Earlier it was reported that Disha was off to London with her husband Rahul Vaidya to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Rahul had informed that it's a trip of 10 days. Shubhaavi had flown off to Spain, Alefia opted for Manali and Ajay drove off to the outskirts of Pune. Now, everyone is back.

The shooting of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' show had stopped since July 17. But Ekta had built a bank of 8-9 episodes and the flow of the show was undisturbed. Anyway, the playtime is over and it's back to work for the cast and crew of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-loved shows on small screens. The audience has seen how Ram and Priya have come together to help him crack the business deal and save him and the Kapoor family from going to prison. The drama is constant, but they pretend to be one happy couple.

Credit: Etimes