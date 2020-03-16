Whoa! Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting resumes, details inside

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar starrer Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-loved shows on small screens co-starring Shubhaavi Choksey, Manraj Singh Sharma and many others

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:54
BDE

MUMBAI: Makers of Sony TV’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 begin shooting as power couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are back from their vacation and Mrs. Vaidya is back on the set since yesterday afternoon. not just Disha, but even Shubhaavi Choksey (Nandini), Alefia Kapadia (Sara) and Ajay Nagrath (Adi) had trooped off for a vacay.

Also Read:AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is turning out to be a typical daily soap; the lack of subtle drama is very impressive.

Earlier it was reported that Disha was off to London with her husband Rahul Vaidya to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Rahul had informed that it's a trip of 10 days. Shubhaavi had flown off to Spain, Alefia opted for Manali and Ajay drove off to the outskirts of Pune. Now, everyone is back.

Also Read:Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Sad! Pihu calls Krish ‘Cool’, Ram is disheartened by their bond

The shooting of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' show had stopped since July 17. But Ekta had built a bank of 8-9 episodes and the flow of the show was undisturbed. Anyway, the playtime is over and it's back to work for the cast and crew of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'.

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-loved shows on small screens. The audience has seen how Ram and Priya have come together to help him crack the business deal and save him and the Kapoor family from going to prison. The drama is constant, but they pretend to be one happy couple.

Credit: Etimes

TellyChakkar Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Shubhaavi Choksey Alefia Kapadia Ajay Nagrath Maanya Singh Manraj Singh Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan faces a hard time shooting for a sequence with horse for Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.It stars Ulka Gupta...
Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the new Naagin of television
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.The...
#ShiVi Goals! Shiva and Raavi make a complete family with the cute baby's entry into StarPlus' Pandya Store; fans react
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Erica Fernandes showers love on her co-actor Shaheer Sheikh’s daughter, calls her by THIS name, details inside
MUMBAI: Television actress Erica Fernandes who was last seen in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has recently...
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star Anushka Sen to host 'Not Just A Chat Show'
MUMBAI: Anushka Sen, who was on the cast of the historical drama 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and was also seen in the stunt-based...
Dhamaka! Karan Johar faces massive trolls for his quirky reaction against Nayanthara, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Popular filmmaker Karan Johar who is famous for brewing interesting gossip has been surfacing headlines for his...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police
BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police
Latest Video