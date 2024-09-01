Whoa! Nikki Tamboli flaunts her cleavage in a hot red bikini top and high-slit skirt, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra Khatra. Though the fans love every bit of it, the audience is always curious to know about her personal life. From her struggle with depression to not giving a damn to trolls, the gorgeous actress has come a long way.

Nikki’s recent pictures in a red bikini top and high slit skirt will blow your mind. She captioned the post as, “I was not made to be subtle”

Check out the pictures;

Niki previously opened up about not being affected by trolls any more. She said, “The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realize that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life.”

Credit-Latestly



