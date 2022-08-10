Whoa! Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to move into a 5BHK apartment soon

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

The couple has a huge social media following and their vlogs are loved by fans. The couple very often keep sharing little tid-bits about their life on their vlog. Recently the Ajooni actor gave an update about his new abode that they are renovating

The couple currently live in a 3BHK and have purchased a 2BHK flat on the same floor. Thus they will be converting the floor into a 5BHK apartment soon. The couple recently went tile shopping for their new place and shared the same on their vlog.

Dipika and Shoaib are hoping that they will celebrate Eid in their new home.

