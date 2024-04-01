Whoa! Pratik Sehajpal's latest look from the upcoming show resembles shades of Sanjay Dutt's iconic character in Yalgaar

MUMBAI: After becoming well-known in reality programs like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has also managed to win over admirers with his acting. The actor starred in Tamannaah Bhatia's Aakhri Sach and Naagin 6. Pratik is now filming a new series for which he is all ready to return.

Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his equation with Karan Kundrra and upon the rumors of him doing Roadies, read the full story

There have been bits of information floating around regarding Pratik's next series, which is supposed to be about a Delhi boy and revolves around a passionate love tale. Viewers have been anticipating his character and the show's debut with great anticipation. Pratik appears to have a distinctive look in a recent photo circulating on social media, and it appears that this will be his appearance on the show.

Pratik has long hair, which has sparked interest in both his character and the fact that many have pointed out that he looks like actor Sanjay Dutt from the movie 'Yalgaar' in the photo. Like Pratik in the photo, Sanjay Dutt had long hair and a similar style in the movie. The actor has never been spotted looking like this, so when the photo appeared online, fans' joy multiplied exponentially. There's no denying that anticipation for Pratik Sehajpal's next concert is growing.

Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show "Naagin"

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Filmibeat

 

Pratik Sehajpal Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull naagin6 Tejasswi Prakash Mouni Roy Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss15 pratik sehajpal fans Nishant Bhatt Naagin Colors tv TellyChakkar
