Whoa! Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi become proud owners of a new luxury car worth Rs 22 Lakhs

MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth is a well known personality on television and she has a massive fan following. She is huge name in the entertainment industry and is best known for a stint in Bigg Boss Season 2 and 8. These days, she is receiving love from the audience for her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives an insight about her life and what she is up too.

Sambhavna and hubby Avinash have now shared their joy with fans at purchasing a swanky new car. Sambhavna took to her social media page to share a picture with their new car and also seen are her four dogs and hubby Avinash. She captioned it, “Big Family Bigger Car. Thank you so much @mgmotorin for the Amazing Delivery” Check out the post here;

The car that Sambhavna and Avinash have purchased is the latest MG Hector High-End SUV model which ranges from Rs 15 lahks and Rs 22.72 lahks. The car is surely a prized possession for the couple.

Sambhavna recently opened by about her struggles of 4 failed IVF attempts and has been an inspiration to many women who are struggling to conceive a baby.

Credit-Spotboye