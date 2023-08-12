Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre reveal their December wedding and marriage date; Deets inside!

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most adored faces on television. The diva became well-known for her remarkable roles in television shows such as Dil Boley Oberoi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ghar Ek Mandir, Ek Bhram-Sarvgun Sampann, and Ishqbaaz. The diva is in seventh heaven right now because she's about to move on to the next stage of her life. For those who don't know, Shrenu and her fiancé, Akshay Mhatre, are set to tie the knot soon. The pair has recently disclosed some intriguing details regarding their marriage.

(Also read: WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO)

Rumors had been circulating for a very long time that Shrenu and Akshay planned to marry in December. The couple disclosed that they would be getting married on December 21, 2023, and they confirmed the exact date in a conversation with a popular news portal. Shrenu's hometown of Vadodara where wedding festivities will begin with the customary sangeet, haldi, and mehendi rituals. The pair disclosed, “We have been preparing for the wedding for quite some time now. We always wanted a close-knit wedding with just our close family friends and relatives in attendance.”

Recently, actors Mansi Srivastava, Surbhi Chandna, and other members of Shrenu Parikh's girl gang had a fantastic time. Their photos did, in fact, demonstrate how much fun Shrenu had on her bachelorette vacation. And now, in response to a question concerning his intentions to throw a bachelor's party with his friends, Akshay stated, “Yes, I will also be having a small party with my boy gang before we leave for Vadodara. Shrenu and I are looking forward to this new phase of our lives.”

Actress and Shrenu Parikh's best friend, Mansi Srivastava, shared a few photos from the former's lavish bachelorette party on Instagram on November 26, 2023. Shrenu looked stunning in a silver-colored minidress with triangular decoration motifs for her special day. She accessorized her look with a tiny tiara, glossy makeup, and a little veil. Shrenu made sure to cherish her special day by posing elegantly for the cameras, indulging in delicious meals, dancing passionately, and taking pictures with her best friends.

(Also read: Shrenu Parikh on resuming work post-recovering from COVID-19)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis