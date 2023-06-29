Whoa! From a stunning Mini Cooper S Convertible to a sleek Harley Davidson bike, Karan Kundrra’s impressive automobile collection is sure to make your jaws drop

Karan has a massive fan base and has earned his way to the top living a luxurious life. His lifestyle is nothing but envious.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 07:00
sure to make your jaws drop

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat'  as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Also Read-  Whoa! Karan Kundrra charges this jaw-dropping amount per episode and it is more than Tejasswi Prakash’s remuneration for Naagin 6

Karan has a massive fan base and has earned his way to the top living a luxurious life. His lifestyle is nothing but envious. From high end convertibles to sleek SUV’s, his  love for expensive and lavish automobiles is worth talking about. Let’s take a look at his impressive collection;

Range Rover Sport SVR

This is Karan’s prized possession with a supercharged V8 engine. It comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 2 Crores.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Karan is the proud owner of a Mini Cooper S convertible. The starting price of the car is Rs 45 Lakhs.

Ford Endeavour

This rugged and robust beast of a car is perfect for Karan’s off-roading adventures. Its price range is up to Rs 40.44 Lakhs.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

This car is known for its unmatched design and powerful performance. With a price tag of Rs 60 Lakhs, this car was recently added to his already amazing car collection.

Karan also boasts a mind-blowing bike collection

Ducati Diavel

This stylish and sleek bike perfectly compliments Karan’s passion for speed. It comes with a price tag of Rs 21 Lakhs

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

Harley Davidson

The iconic Harley Davidson is every biker's dream. It is known for its amazing design and sound. It costs a whopping Rs 13 Lakhs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-PinkVilla

 

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Anita Hassanandani Ishq Mein Ghayal Naagin Ekta Kapoor TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
MUMBAI:Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023. The film received...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba sees her dream burning, Angad comes to the rescue
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi and Ayush plan to expose Vikrant's affair
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Interesting! Salman Khan’s first girlfriend has a connection with Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. His professional life has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: End of an Era! Virat and Sai take their last breaths; reunite in heaven
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Syed Raza Ahmed
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
Paras Arora
Paras Arora aka Veer from Sab TV show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, "However, there is always a twist when least expected"
WOW! Before Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti has romanced these television divas
WOW! Before Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti has romanced these television divas
Munawar Faruqui
What! When Munawar Faruqui spoke about being beaten up in jail, “they beat you for random reasons”
Sapno Ki Challang
Breaking! Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Challang confirmed to go off-air, will wrap up the shoot on this date!
Harshad Chopda
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's real life family