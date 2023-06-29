Whoa! From a stunning Mini Cooper S Convertible to a sleek Harley Davidson bike, Karan Kundrra’s impressive automobile collection is sure to make your jaws drop

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Despite having acted in many movies, Karan returned to Television and is currently seen in the thriller show 'Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan has a massive fan base and has earned his way to the top living a luxurious life. His lifestyle is nothing but envious. From high end convertibles to sleek SUV’s, his love for expensive and lavish automobiles is worth talking about. Let’s take a look at his impressive collection;

Range Rover Sport SVR

This is Karan’s prized possession with a supercharged V8 engine. It comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 2 Crores.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Karan is the proud owner of a Mini Cooper S convertible. The starting price of the car is Rs 45 Lakhs.

Ford Endeavour

This rugged and robust beast of a car is perfect for Karan’s off-roading adventures. Its price range is up to Rs 40.44 Lakhs.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

This car is known for its unmatched design and powerful performance. With a price tag of Rs 60 Lakhs, this car was recently added to his already amazing car collection.

Karan also boasts a mind-blowing bike collection

Ducati Diavel

This stylish and sleek bike perfectly compliments Karan’s passion for speed. It comes with a price tag of Rs 21 Lakhs

Harley Davidson

The iconic Harley Davidson is every biker's dream. It is known for its amazing design and sound. It costs a whopping Rs 13 Lakhs.

