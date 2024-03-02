Whoa! Sumbul Touqeer shares a video and it will leave you nostalgic "forgot it's just a character"

She never fails to grab the attention of her fans. She recently shared a video from her days in Imlie and if you have watched the show or are a fan, it will take you down memory lane and make you absolutely nostalgic.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 15:53
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19. 

Sumbul who has a massive fan following keeps sharing interesting posts and videos to keep her fans hooked on. She never fails to grab the attention of her fans. She recently shared a video from her days in Imlie and if you have watched the show or are a fan, it will take you down memory lane and make you absolutely nostalgic.

Check out her video here;

Sumbul Touqeer recently became a part of the show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon where she plays the titular role.

She plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career. 

What is your view on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

