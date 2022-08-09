WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss

MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss' residence to take part in the show. The producers have frequently poached celebrities from other countries. It is regarded as the most controversial reality programme on television. We can't ignore the role played by the international competitors who helped the programme achieve the highest TRP ratings, even if the desi participants generated a lot of drama throughout all of the seasons.

Here is a list of some of the foreign contestants who grabbed the attention in Big Boss with their presence:

1. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was a contestant in the Bigg Boss house and was seen in Bigg Boss 5. She kept her career of being a part of the adult film industry a secret from the other contestants inside the house. Later, in the show when Mahesh Bhatt visited the house, he offered her a role which made her debut in Bollywood.

2. Natasha Stankovic

She was in Big Boss season 8 and was evicted after four weeks. She was seen in a few Bollywood films later and is now married to the famous Indian cricketer Hardik Pandaya. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in July 2020.

3. Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch sensation created quite a stir when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 4. She brought a sense of enthusiasm and excitement to the season and kept the audience glued to their screens with her glam presence.

4. Elli Avram

Before she got a chance to act in Bollywood films, this Swedish- Greek actress was seen in Bigg Boss season 7 and that’s how she made her name in the industry. She also became Salman Khan’s favourite and was able to make her name through the show.

5. Mandana Karimi

The Iranian actress and model, Mandana was loved for her demeanour in the show and people fell in love with her. She was also seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ishqbaaz and was also seen in the web series, The Casino.

6. Veena Malik

This Pakistani actress became the one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 4. Her chemistry with Ashmit Patel garnered a lot of attention and they are still one of the most iconic couples to have been on the show.

7. Jade Goody

A British television personality, Jade made headlines for her racist remarks against fellow participant Shilpa Shetty in Big Brother. After which, she was roped into the season 2 of Big Boss, which she had to exit early after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

