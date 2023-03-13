Whoa! These are the times when Rakhi Sawant cried because of Adil Khan Durrani, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. This time we bring to you the times when Rakhi Sawant couldn’t control her tears because of everything that transpired in between her and Adil.

Rakhi Sawant has been going through a tough time in her life. After her marriage with Adil and now, the death of her mother, it seems like she has been trying to come out of a world full of suffering.

The actress seemed happy when she married Adil but soon after news broke out that he has been cheating on her and she even got Adil arrested.

Rakhi is seen talking to media often and she breaks down inconsolably due to the problems in her marriage and because of her husband.

Here are some times when Rakhi couldn’t control her tears:

1. Recently at her song release conference, Rakhi broke down in tears because of a question related to Adil.

2. Over a month ago, Rakhi was seen crying in front of Media when Adil Khan denied marrying her.

3. Around a month back, during a media interaction, Rakhi was crying bitterly recalling her mother’s words for Adil, when she had asked Adil to take care of her daughter, but Adil broke her heart.

4. A few weeks back, Rakhi cried while revealing Adil’s extra marital affair.

5. Rakhi has also accused Adil of assaulting her and opened up about the same in media.

