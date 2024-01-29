Whoa! Top casting director Mukesh Chhabra expresses interest in casting THESE Bigg Boss 17 contestants for his upcoming films, check it out

Bigg Boss 17 recently concluded and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.
Mukesh Chhabra

MUMBAI: Mukesh Chhabra is one of the most well-known and sought after Casting directors in the Hindi film industry. He has done the casting for many top notch films and also recently made his OTT debut in the series Kafas. He has now expressed his desire to work with these Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Bigg Boss 17 recently concluded and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner. All the contestants have been grabbing the headlines ever since the show began. Mukesh Chhabra has now expressed his desire to work with the following Bigg Boss 17 contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Take a look at his tweets here;

While many predicted Ankita Lokhande would be in top two she ended up becoming the fourth runner-up while Abhishek Kumar and Munawar were in the top two and the trophy was finally lifted by the latter. After Lock Upp, this is the second reality show won by the standup comedian Munawar.

Who was your favorite contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

