Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting

MUMBAI: Over the time with his casting contribution Mukesh Chhabra has been winning hearts of the fans all over, he is indeed the top casting director of Indian cinema. Every 2nd movie or the ott show we see the casting has been done by Mukesh Chhabra.

Well recently we have seen the other side of the casting director Mukesh Chhabra and that is acting, he impressed the fans with a surprise character in the ott series Kafas on SonlyLIV and later we have seen and loved him in the ott series Commando for Hotstar.

And now recently we have seen Mukesh Chhabra in the ott series Scam 2003, the actor was loved there too in his small role, and currently he is seen in the movie Jawan in his small character. Well we won’t be wrong in saying that Mukesh Chhabra is creating a strong mark with acting in his back to back projects. In every project he has left his strong mark leaving the audience surprised and shocked with brilliant performance.

How are you liking the new side of the casting director Mukesh Chhabra that is of acting and which is your favorite acting work of Mukesh Chhabra till now, do let us know in the comment section below.

