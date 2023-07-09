Trolled! “Why she is confused with her fashion” netizens troll actress Bhumi Pednekar for her outfit in the new video

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting some negative comments for her fashion for this new video, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 18:32
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in industry, over the time with her acting and her fashion, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, the fans always looks forward to the new post of the actress and never fail to shower their love on the actress.

 

Having said that this new video of the actress Bhumi Pednekar is getting viral as she was clicked around the city promoting her upcoming movie, indeed as we see in the video she is looking supremely hot in her dress and the fans are showering all the love for the actress, but there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, have a look.

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception invitation card will leave you mesmerized

As we see in these comments many have expressed that they did not like the behavior of the actress Bhumi Pednekar. They said she is having an attitude and why she is behaving like a boss, also many are commenting on her dressing and saying she has no idea how to dress and she is often confused.

What are your views on the actress Bhumi Pednekar and on her fashion? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Is Vishal Jethwa dating this girl? Read More

  

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar fans BHUMI PEDNEKAR SEXY BHUMI PEDNEKAR TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 18:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
MUMBAI:  Everyone is raving about the movie Jawan. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee worked...
Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting
MUMBAI:  Over the time with his casting contribution Mukesh Chhabra has been winning hearts of the fans all over, he is...
Exclusive! “I really want to do action projects that has sword fighting or horse riding” Sarah Jane Dias
MUMBAI:  Actress Sarah Jane Dias has been winning the hearts of the fans with her immense contribution, she is indeed...
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan talks about Elvish Yadav's girlfriend and confirms a project with close friend Manisha Rani
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! Aradhana’s upcoming birthday celebration brings a cosy moment between Reyansh and Aradhana
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twins on the auspicious day of Janmashtami
MUMBAI:  Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television.Earlier...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
Mukesh Chhabra
Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting
Nayanthara
Whoa! Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi were paid this staggering amount to be part of Atlee’s Jawan
Akshay Kumar
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”
VISHAL JETHWA
Must Read! Is Vishal Jethwa dating this girl? Read More
Parineeti Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception invitation card will leave you mesmerized