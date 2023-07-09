Must Read! Is Vishal Jethwa dating this girl? Read More

There are few posts of the actor Vishal Jethwa with this girl sparking some dating rumors, have a look at who is this mysterious girl
VISHAL JETHWA

MUMBAI:  Actor Vishal Jethwa has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his acting, with his charm and his craft the actor has created a strong fan base for himself who always look forward to the new posts and the projects of the actor.


 
Well having said that there are few posts of the actor that are grabbing the attention of the fans where the actor was seen with a mysterious girl, well these posts have sparked the dating rumors of the actor, and there are many comments that are coming from the fans all over.

Talking about the girl, her name is Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar, she is an artist and we have seen and her in few projects, the actress has been attracting the eyeballs of the not only with her acting but also with her cuteness and her hot looks. The actress has studied from KES Shroff College from Mumbai. We have seen many posts that are ruling the hearts of millions  with her short videos.

She has been blessing the social media feed with some great videos and her sizzling looks that are indeed grabbing the attention of  the fans, and now there are speculations that these two Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar and Visha Jethwa are in relationship.

Indeed they both are looking cute together and how did you like them do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

