Whoa! This Tv actress earns a whopping Rs 1 crore per month and its not Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik or Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI : Television shows have been entertaining audiences for decades with delightful stories and heartwarming content. Just like film actors Tv actors also enjoy a huge fan following. The actors and actresses who portray the powerful characters have been loved and praised like never before by fans. Thus it's not surprising that they also get paid a hefty remuneration by the makers.

From Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly, today we bring to you the highest paid Indian actresses on Indian Television who take home a fat paycheck.

Tejasswi Prakash

Currently seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6, Tejasswi is one of the highest paid Indian actresses today. She gets paid a whopping Rs 2 lakhs per episode on the show. She was reportedly paid Rs 10 Lakhs per week in Bigg Boss 15. She earns over Rs 40 lakhs per month.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina reportedly was paid Rs 5 lakhs per week in the Bigg Boss house and made Rs 20-25 lakhs per month on the show.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya earns Rs 1 Lakhs per episode. The actress’s monthly salary ranges anywhere from Rs 40-45 lakhs.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali who became a household name for her Tv show Anupamaa is currently the highest paid actress on TV. she charges a whopping Rs 3 Lakhs per episode. Rupali’s monthly earnings are around Rs 75 lakhs to 1 crore.

Hina Khan

Hina is one of the highest paid actresses however her remuneration is lower than that of Rupali.

