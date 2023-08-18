Whoa! THIS woman who was the first female Crorepati had no bank account, PAN Card and you’ll be surprised what she does now

The show is now here with its 15th season but did you know about the first female crorepati on the show and what she is doing now?
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses. The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show is now here with its 15th season but did you know about the first female crorepati on the show and what she is doing now? In KBC 4, Rahat Tasneem of Giridih in Jharkhand managed to win Rs 1 crore after 10 years. Teh then 37 year old used all her lifelines like phone a friend', 'double dip', 'expert advice' and 'audience poll’ to win the prize money.

Opening about participating in the show, Rahat had said in an interview, “We were told that a bank account and PAN card was necessary for all contestants. When I went back home, the first thing I did was to open a bank account and apply for PAN card,”

Rahat is now running a garment showroom in a mall in Giridih.

