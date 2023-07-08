Whoa! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad Chopda’s net worth nearly double compared to that of Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: handsome hunk Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor entered the show as the lead after it witnessed a significant leap which saw the exit of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. He has a massive fan following and is loved for his performance in the show.

After featuring with Jennifer Winget in Colors TV's Bepannaah, Harshad was seen in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta… and gained immense success like never before. He has also been romantically linked to his Yeh Rishta co-star Pranali Rathod but both have maintained their dignified silence on the matter.

Now, In the year 2023, Harshad’s net worth has been said to be around Rs 49 crores but an exact amount is yet to be confirmed. His annual earnings are said to be around Rs 2 crores approx. which comes from acting endeavors, endorsements from brands, and various other business ventures.

Now, interestingly Harshad’s net worth is said to be nearly double of actor Gaurav Khanna who stars in Rajan Shahi’s other popular Tv show Anupamaa. He entered the industry almost the same time as Harshad and is known for his Tv shows like Kumkum and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam among many others. Gaurav aka Anuj’s net worth is said to be approx $1-3 million.

Credit-FilmiBeat