This is WHY Asim Riaz reflected immense PRIDE for ladylove Himanshi Khurana...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s chemistry grabbed a lot of attention during their stint on the reality show. Asim had confessed his feelings for her on the show.

Even now that the show is over, the two are seen hyping each other on social media, supporting and encouraging each other for their upcoming projects.

Himanshi and the poster of her latest song 'Surma Bole' featured on the Times Square billboard in New York recently and Asim Riaz has expressed his immense pride on Himanshi.

Himanshi Khurana became the first female Punjabi actor to appear on the Billboard of the New York Times Square.

Asim Riaz proudly shared a picture of the billboard featuring Himanshi Khurana and his gesture of sharing the picture proved he was proud of her achievements.

Himanshi Khurana reshared Asim’s story and thanked him. She wrote, “thanku for ur kind words.”.

Meanwhile, while sharing pictures of her featuring on the Times Square billboard, Himanshi wrote, “To be on the Times Square Billboard fills my heart with happiness. I am grateful to God, my team/friends, my family, my fans. Love you all.”.

Also Read: Here’s the hilarious reason that makes Anjali Tatrari feel left out while working with boy gang in SKSS

Further, she also shared a video of the display and reflected on her journey. “Nikle the kuch log Meri sakshiyat bigarne……….. jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the. Ludhiana to new york time square.”, she wrote.

In a recent interview, Himanshi said that her song 'Surma Bole' has become really special for her. "Whenever my wishes get fulfilled, I set a new target. And this year in my wishlist, the first thing was to see myself on the billboard in Times Square, New York and I got the news that 'Soorma Bole' has been featured there and I can't be happy enough. This song will always be close to me now for this reason.”, said Himanshi.

Also Read: Rachna Mistry’s entry in Barrister Babu to bring a major twist in Anirudh and Bondita’s life

Credit: SpotboyE