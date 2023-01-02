Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Rajjo. Meanwhile on Rajjo, we see that Rajjo has Nanku in front of everyone and he doesn’t agree that Rajjo saved him.
Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the programme. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo responds to the past and fulfills her aspirations in the present after being split up from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

Also read: Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!

We know how much you’ll await every episode of Rajjo and the stars too, try to give out the best content for its loyal audience.

However, we are sure that the episodes aren’t the only thing our readers are interested in! We gather some tidbits around what happens behind the scenes or the personal lives of your favorite TV celebs.

Recently, we came across some bts posts from the set.

Celesti Bairagey is seen in her old look from the show. We know that her look was changed after her marriage to Arjun and now, she is going to back to her old look on the show!

We can’t help but wonder why?

Check out the new look!

The actress can be heard saying how much she likes the look but we are in a tizzy thinking about why is she going back to it now!

Is this part of a flashback sequence?

What are your guesses?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Rajjo, we see that Rajjo has Nanku in front of everyone and he doesn’t agree that Rajjo saved him. He worries for Rajjo and Mano and wants to save them and remembers what he was told.

He refutes that he got injured. Rajjo is in disbelief at his clear lie. Madhu is frustrated with another drama and asks Rajjo if she thinks Nanku is also lying.

Nanku stays firm and says that Rajjo is brewing a story and had he gotten injured, it would be seen somewhere on his body. No one believes Rajjo while she tries to convince everyone.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Nanku lies about not being injured, Rajjo’s truth falls on deaf ears

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on behind the scenes on your favorite shows!

