Why is Shivangi Joshi miffed with Mohsin Khan?

23 Apr 2020 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are one of the most loved couples in the TV industry and share amazing chemistry. The duo goes by the screen names Naira and Kartik. While they have often sparked dating rumors, in a video shared on social media, the actress is spotted getting angry at her co-actor as he isn't making their relationship public.

On Instagram, in a video shared on a fan page account, Kartik aka Mohsin Khan, and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi are spotted having an intense conversation about their relationship. All dressed and decked up Shivangi goes on to ask Mohsin about why he does not want to share that they are in a relationship with the world and says, 'You don’t want to tell people you are with me?' Replying to Shivangi, Mohsin says, 'Tum nahi jaanti that we are together?'

While the Q&A session goes on, Shivangi asks Mohsin for the password of his phone. Have a look below to know what he says.

