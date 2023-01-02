Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 11:52
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho captured viewers' attention with its wonderful story and fantastic portrayal of the relationship between Dev and Vidhi, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. Through their characters, they have finally demonstrated to the audience that love knows no bounds

We know that our audience loves to capture each episode of their favorite show diligently and get engrossed in the gripping plot of the show.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows as well and gather little tidbits around their favroite stars.

Similarly, now we came across a post close to Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Rachana Mistry or Vidhi is seen becoming a bride on the show and getting married to co-star Iqbal Khan on-screen as Dev.

The actress seems to have some fond memories from shooting for the scenes during her haldi functions and got emotional about the same!

Check out!

The actress captioned the post as, “Will always remember this scene as the NO GLYCERIN scene!
Ever tear was heartfelt and real
All about Vidhi’s haldi ”

We can see the genuine smile on the actress’s face and how happy she was while shooting for these scenes!

Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments below!

