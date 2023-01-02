Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho captured viewers' attention with its wonderful story and fantastic portrayal of the relationship between Dev and Vidhi, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. Through their characters, they have finally demonstrated to the audience that love knows no bounds

Rachana Mistry or Vidhi is seen becoming a bride on the show and getting married to co-star Iqbal Khan on-screen as Dev.

The actress seems to have some fond memories from shooting for the scenes during her haldi functions and got emotional about the same!

The actress captioned the post as, “Will always remember this scene as the NO GLYCERIN scene!

Ever tear was heartfelt and real

All about Vidhi’s haldi ”

We can see the genuine smile on the actress’s face and how happy she was while shooting for these scenes!

Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour!

