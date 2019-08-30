Why is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai one of the TOP SHOWS on BARC RATING CHARTS?

MUMBAI: We love watching Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!



The audience fell in love with the pairing of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the show. They are one of television’s best on-screen couples. Their unconditional love, cute nok-jhoks, and care and affection for each other make them an ideal couple on television.



The current track of the show revolves around Kartik and Naira. Naira has stayed back in the Goenka mansion for the sake of Kairav and as there are Janmashthami celebrations. She does feel a little jealous and reminisces about the time she spent with Kartik while watching him with Vedika.



The track is a high-voltage one and has continuously managed to make its way to the top of fiction shows on the BARC rating charts for the past few weeks.



But what makes the show stand out?



Well, the first thing that comes to our mind is that the setup of the show is magnificent. One of the prime reasons viewers are hooked to the show is the luxurious set-up! Of course, those characters clad in designer clothes, fancy hairstyles, and a cocktail of ethnic style statements do make the show worth watching, apart from the drama.



But for those who love watching fiction dramas, the show has a good emotional connect with the audience. The makers know the pulse of the audience, and romance and love triangles always work in favour of the show.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also gives out social messages. An ardent fan of the show can easily tell how the storyline can be a learning experience on how to handle situations.



What is your reason for loving the show? Let us know in the comments section below!