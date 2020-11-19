Will Jasmin and Kavita break the record of Kamya Punjabi in the captaincy task ?

MUMBAI: In the last two episodes, we saw how Bigg Boss cancelled the captaincy task owing to violence. Moreover, at the end, Rahul and Rubina didn’t have hearts.

Now, in today’s episode, once again, Bigg Boss gives the housemates a chance to become the captain of the house, but only the previous captains can take part in it.

Aly, Jasmin, Eijaz, and Kavita will be competing with each other.

The task is similar to the one that happened in previous seasons where the housemates had to go and sit under a box and the other housemates can throw in anything and force them to come out of the box.

In the initial stages, Eijaz and Ali will be out of the captaincy task and Jasmin and Kavita will continue the fight for captaincy.

They inside the box for almost 20 hours, and the sanchalak of the task, Rahul, does not sleep the whole night as he has to take the decision.

Well, previously, Kamya Punjabi who was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 7, had created a record in the BB house where she sat inside the box for more than 26 hours, thus breaking the record of Bigg Boss (UK).

Since Kavita and Jasmin are in the box for over 20 hours, it will be interesting to see if they break this record of the previous seasons.

Well, looking at how they are performing, it seems like they will.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next captain of the house, Jasmin or Kavita.

Whom do you support?

