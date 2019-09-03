Will Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Romit Raj PARTICIPATE in Bigg Boss this year?

MUMBAI: Every year, we wait with baited breath to know more about the contestants of Bigg Boss of each season.



And every year, the controversial reality game show comes up with a double dose of spice and drama.



After being embroiled in the biggest controversy of 2016-2017 with the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Pat Hai and her hot and cold vibes with Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde entered the reality show and gave us a sneak peak on her point of view of the problems she faced in her personal life.



She was a thorough entertainer and a performer of tasks too, and took home the coveted trophy after being declared as the winner of the season.



During one of Shilpa and Vikas’ arguments in the show, when the former teased Vikas, he threatened to reveal her SECRET about Romit, who is Shilpa’s ex-boyfriend.



Romit is a happily married man now and is currently seen in Star Plus show Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, but since his name cropped up in the show, he decided to clarify his stance back then.



In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, he came on record to reveal the reason behind the breakup. She said that she is a good woman and that it was a mutual decision to call the relationship off.



Although Romit clarified his point, as the makers gear up to bring on board the most celebrated artists of the television and Bollywood fraternity, we would definitely want to watch Romit have his say on the show too, wouldn't you? We have seen Shilpa prove her mettle and deal with the situations thrown at her, but every participant and individual has their own tolerance level.



The show is a tough one, and people often give in to the tests thrown at them. It will definitely be interesting to

see how he deals with situations and fights that crop up between the participants of the show.



We all are excited to watch the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Wouldn't you want to watch Romit in the upcoming season of the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

