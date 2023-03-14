Will Tara’s plan of kidnapping Dhruv and taking him to the 17th century be successful in Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 13:24
Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s family romance drama Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare focuses on the lives of Tara (Riya Sharma), a princess from the 17th century, and Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan), a neurosurgeon in the 21st century. Tara breaks the barriers of eras and goes beyond time to meet Dhruv, who can help her find a cure for her brother, whose well-being is crucial for the future of her kingdom. From Tara living with Dhruv in his house to her finding out that he has got an opportunity to work at an international hospital, Tara has undergone a wave of emotions, and with every new step, a new set of struggles and challenges unfolds. 

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Tara’s life taking a turn as she tries to tell Dhruv her story and pulls every string to make him believe her story so that he finally helps her in saving Mahaveer (Krishan Bharadwaj)’s life. However, life doesn’t function as you want, and Tara’s destiny definitely has different plans. With just one month remaining before Dhruv travels abroad, she has no option but to take a drastic step that will change her and Dhruv’s life forever. Tara decides to kidnap Dhruv and tries to take him to the 17th century through the time travel portal.

Will Tara’s step of kidnapping Dhruv and taking him to the 17th century solve all her problems, or is this a beginning of a new challenge? 

Riya Sharma, who portrays the character of Tara, said, “I am enjoying portraying the character of Tarapriya, and I am loving the way Tara's journey is shaping up in the 21st century. She faces every challenge with so much courage and positivity, which is commendable. From being a princess in her era to actually washing utensils in this era, Tara is proving that when it is about your family, you can go to any extent to safeguard them and their life. I think the upcoming episodes will showcase a different side of Tara.” 

Don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony SAB

Dhruv Dhruv Tara Sony Sab Riya Sharma Samay Sadi Se Pare Ishaan Dhawan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Oh No! Pandya Store: Shweta and Shiva come face-to-face, Chiku cries after knowing the truth
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show
MUMBAI :Actress Tanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Must Read! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer shows a huge drop on its first Monday

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
HARSH RAJPUT
Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora To Enter Star Plus' Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Sanjay Gagnani
”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show
Kanwar Dhillon
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gives a health update on Alice Kaushik, check out