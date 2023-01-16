This winter let's celebrate Love with the new track Ishqbaazi featuring Mrunal Jain!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 13:19
MUMBAI : S K Music Works is here with a melodious track Ishqbaazi featuring Mrunal Jain, Neha Malik, and Kurush Deboo. The colorful, vibrant music video premiered in Mumbai at "Up In The Air". The song is out now. Siddharth Kasyap and Mrunal Jain successfully launched this new music video and Siddharth beautifully composed it. At the launch party, a lot of artists were seen enjoying the track as S K Music Works was also celebrating 100 Million Views on the track "Dua Karo" featuring Pratik Sehejpal, Rahul Sharma, and Sandeepa Dhar.

Celebrities who attended the event were Madhur Bhandarkar, Rahul Sharma, Jay Soni, Sneh Binny, Kunal Thakur, Hansa Singh, Prerna Wanvari, Vikas Verma, Rupesh Sonar, Kshitij Baldota, Akshit Sukheja, Nibeditaa Paal and Joyitaa Chatterjee.

This gathering was to announce that the record is going live and celebrate the culmination of the artist's hard work. This launch party also had a live music setup where Siddharth Kashyap was also seen singing songs live. Actors and artists were seen in the mingling area enjoying food, starters, and drinks and on the dance floor enjoying the live music.  

Titbits-
Mrunal Jain attended to all guests personally
Jay Soni and Prena Wanvari were seen in an animated conversation
Entrepreneur Sneh Binny was seen making an appearance after a long time and looked smart in casuals.
Joyita Chatterjee was seen in a ravishing Avatar
Rahul Sharma was all smiles
Madhur Bhandarkar was seen making a rare appearance
Kshitij Baldota made a lively appereance for some time and his goodwill was vibrantly visible

Mrunal Jain Jay Soni Prena Wanvari Joyita Chatterjee Rahul Sharma Madhur Bhandarkar Kshitij Baldota
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 13:19

