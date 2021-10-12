WOAH! Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's Mini-Vacation pics are unmissable; check out!

MUMBAI: Singer and reality television show host Aditya Narayan recently went on a lavish vacation with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya took out time from his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his wife. Several pictures and videos from their vacation have been posted on the couple's respective accounts.

Check out the sizzling pictures:

02/7Shirtless selfie

Aditya Narayan keeps frequenting this holiday destination and calls the place to be his 'second home.' The singer shared a shirtless selfie of himself , and we couldn't miss his cool blue sunglasses. He captioned this post, "Hello from my second home!" (Photo: Instagram)

Slow 'diver'

Aditya Narayan shared a video where he is seated behind and his wife, Shweta is diving. The host continues his commentary from behind and teases his wife by calling her an 'aunty' for her slow speed. He also gave a hilarious caption to this post and wrote: "Slow गोताखोर �� @shwetaagarwaljha" (Photo: Instagram)

Cracking everyone up with his wit

Aditya Narayan posted a simple photo of himself here but what caught our attention was the caption. He had written: "मेरा सवाल उनके लिए है जो Ok की जगह K लिखते हैं.. बचाए हुए अमूल्य समय का क्या करते हैं आप?" (My question is for those who write 'K' instead of Ok. What do you do with the valuable time saved?) This left many users come up with unique and hilarious answers. (Photo: Instagram)

Flaunting his beefed up physique

The singer-host, who was mostly seen in a lean avatar, has gained muscles. In this picture, Aditya Narayan is standing in the middle of the sea with his arms wide open and flaunting his muscular physique. The caption to this post was: "Beauty is power & a smile is its sword - John Ray." Interestingly, Aditya turned off the comment section for this post. (Photo: Instagram)

Gushing over his wife's beauty

Shweta Agarwal wore a hot pink monokini and stood amid the ocean to get the perfect click. Aditya couldn't stop praising her beauty and wrote: Proof that mermaids exist @shwetaagarwaljha. Isn't it romantic? Aditya turned off the comment section for this post too. (Photo: Instagram)

The duo is back to the Bay

After an exotic mini vacation, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have returned to the city and are already missing their holiday. Last month too, the couple had visited the same place and Shweta had shared many photos from their stay.

