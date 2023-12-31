Woah! Do you know the answer to this question of Amitabh Bachchan about Helen?

MUMBAI: On a recent episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posed a question on his former co-star Helen. Contestant, Lalit Kumar, could not answer the question for ₹25 lakh, and had to settle for ₹12,50,000.

Also read - Exciting! THIS is when Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be out, deets inside

Amitabh Bachchan asked Lalit, "Which of these actresses was born in Myanmar and later escaped with her family to India during the Second World War?” The options were – Sulochana, Suraiya, Nadira, and Helen. After Lalit quit the game because he couldn't answer the question, Amitabh revealed to him that the correct answer is Helen.

“Helen and her family escaped Myanmar... called Burma back then. In order to escape and come to India, they had to trek alternately through miles of wilderness passing through rivers, mountains and forests. In order to escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma, she had to do this in 1943. She became a popular actress in our film industry. Watching her dance would leave one enthralled,” explained Amitabh.

The megastar added that he's also worked with Helen in a few films. “I had the good fortune of working with her in a 2-3 films. She's a kind and compassionate woman. She used to look after everyone. We pray she stays in good health. She's old now.” Helen is 85 now, whereas Amitabh is 81. They've worked together in films like Mohabbatein, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Great Gambler and Ram Balram.

They famously featured in Asha Bhosle's song Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana in Chandra Barot's 1978 cult action thriller Don. Their last appearance together was in Aditya Chopra's 2001 romantic film Mohabbatein, where they played principals of neighbouring high schools.

Also read - Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 finale : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore to grace the episode

Helen will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's thriller series Brown. She's married to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and is the stepmother of actor Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times