Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress

Samridhii does voiceover work in addition to acting. The multi-talented diva continues to do voiceover work despite her current fame as an actress. She revealed how she broke into the glitzy entertainment business in a recent interview.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 13:16
Samridhii Shukla

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular television program. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the most recent leads in the show. The actors take on the parts of Armaan and Abhira, respectively. Samridhii and Shehzada have won over the audiences with their chemistry in a short amount of time.

(Also read: Must Read! Samridhii Shukla Opens Up About Meeting Pranali Rathod and Transitioning into 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Role)

However, did you know that Samridhii does voiceover work in addition to acting? The multi-talented diva continues to do voiceover work despite her current fame as an actress. She revealed how she broke into the glitzy entertainment business in a recent interview.

Samridhii Shukla revealed in an interview with a well-known news site that she frequently visited production houses while working as a voice artist. When people would subsequently ask her whether she was an actress, she would answer no. She thinks that she was meant to be an actor.  She said that her father provided her with the much-needed push after she began trying out.

The actress disclosed that she continues to do voiceover work and has contributed to several high-profile productions. With Brahmastra being one among them. She provided Alia Bhatt's voice in the Disney adaptation of Brahmastra, which was released all over the world. The actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also disclosed that she was a voice actor for a significant film that was just released in September. She kept the name a secret.

Speaking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are at the center of the narrative right now. They got married against their will. Akshara planned Armaan and Abhira's marriage before her death. To keep her safe from Yuvraj. The biggest turn of events, though, is that Yuvraj is back in their life. Now that he is free from prison, he plans to exact revenge on Abhira. Ruhi is busily engaged in her cunning games. She is attempting to get Armaan's attention because she is in love with him.

(Also read:Will Abhira realise her feelings for Armaan? Samridhii Shukla, aka Abhira from Star Plus, Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Gives Us An Insight!)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Bollywood Life

Rajan Shahi AbhiRa Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivam Khajuria Saloni Sandhu Anita Raj Shruti Ulfat Siddharth Vasudev pratiksha honmukhe TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 13:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project
MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their...
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Wow! Pushpa 3 is loading, soon we can hear something about the 3rd part
MUMBAI:Movie Pushpa is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that has great names like Allu Arjun...
Hottie! Karmma calling actress Waluscha De Sousa is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI:Actress and model, Waluscha De Sousa made her debut in the 2016 Hindi film ‘Fan’ starring Shahrukh Khan.Waluscha...
Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular television program. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the...
Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look
MUMBAI: Udaariyan actor Kamal Dadialla has been a well-known face on Indian Television. She was recently seen in the...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Reddy
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
Latest Videos
Related Stories
PRIYNAKA
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project
Kamal Dadaalia
Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look
Sheeba Akshdeep
Lovely! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’s Sheeba Akshdeep shares sweet birthday wishes to THIS co-star, check out the unseen pictures
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta
MUST READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta walking out hand in hand from Abhishek Kumar's party leaves netizens awestruck; call him a TRUE GENTLEMAN!
Bhagya Lakshmi
Aww! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares an adorable video of his parents and it will make your heart melt
Ankita
What! Ankita Lokhande finally breaks her silence on Mannara Chopra being the third runner-up of the show