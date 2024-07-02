Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular television program. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the most recent leads in the show. The actors take on the parts of Armaan and Abhira, respectively. Samridhii and Shehzada have won over the audiences with their chemistry in a short amount of time.

However, did you know that Samridhii does voiceover work in addition to acting? The multi-talented diva continues to do voiceover work despite her current fame as an actress. She revealed how she broke into the glitzy entertainment business in a recent interview.

Samridhii Shukla revealed in an interview with a well-known news site that she frequently visited production houses while working as a voice artist. When people would subsequently ask her whether she was an actress, she would answer no. She thinks that she was meant to be an actor. She said that her father provided her with the much-needed push after she began trying out.

The actress disclosed that she continues to do voiceover work and has contributed to several high-profile productions. With Brahmastra being one among them. She provided Alia Bhatt's voice in the Disney adaptation of Brahmastra, which was released all over the world. The actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also disclosed that she was a voice actor for a significant film that was just released in September. She kept the name a secret.

Speaking of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan and Abhira are at the center of the narrative right now. They got married against their will. Akshara planned Armaan and Abhira's marriage before her death. To keep her safe from Yuvraj. The biggest turn of events, though, is that Yuvraj is back in their life. Now that he is free from prison, he plans to exact revenge on Abhira. Ruhi is busily engaged in her cunning games. She is attempting to get Armaan's attention because she is in love with him.

