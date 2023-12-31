Must Read! Samridhii Shukla Opens Up About Meeting Pranali Rathod and Transitioning into 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Role

Samridhii Shukla, known for portraying Abhira in Star Plus' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' shares her thoughtful experience meeting Pranali Rathod and discusses the sensitivity around transitioning into the role.
Samridhii

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla, known for portraying Abhira in Star Plus' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' shares her thoughtful experience meeting Pranali Rathod and discusses the sensitivity around transitioning into the role.

Samridhii Shukla, acclaimed for her role as Abhira in Star Plus' popular series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' recently shared insights into her meeting with Pranali Rathod, the actress who previously held the role. Reflecting on their interaction, Samridhii emphasized her consideration for Pranali's feelings, acknowledging the sensitivity associated with leaving a show.

Also Read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses

During the conversation, Samridhii stated, "We did not delve much into the show, honestly. I understand it can be a sensitive topic when you've lived a particular life. Leaving a show, for whatever reason, can be heartbreaking. I was very considerate towards her, repeatedly checking if she was okay."

The actress highlighted her positive experience meeting Pranali, describing her as a lovely person with a positive vibe. Samridhii expressed admiration for Pranali's qualities and shared that the meeting surpassed her expectations. The transition into the role of Abhira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' became an opportunity for Samridhii to bring her own essence to the character.

Also Read: Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Indiaforums

    
 

