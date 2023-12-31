Must Read! Samridhii Shukla Opens Up About Meeting Pranali Rathod and Transitioning into 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Role

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla, known for portraying Abhira in Star Plus' 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' shares her thoughtful experience meeting Pranali Rathod and discusses the sensitivity around transitioning into the role.

Samridhii Shukla, acclaimed for her role as Abhira in Star Plus' popular series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' recently shared insights into her meeting with Pranali Rathod, the actress who previously held the role. Reflecting on their interaction, Samridhii emphasized her consideration for Pranali's feelings, acknowledging the sensitivity associated with leaving a show.

During the conversation, Samridhii stated, "We did not delve much into the show, honestly. I understand it can be a sensitive topic when you've lived a particular life. Leaving a show, for whatever reason, can be heartbreaking. I was very considerate towards her, repeatedly checking if she was okay."

The actress highlighted her positive experience meeting Pranali, describing her as a lovely person with a positive vibe. Samridhii expressed admiration for Pranali's qualities and shared that the meeting surpassed her expectations. The transition into the role of Abhira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' became an opportunity for Samridhii to bring her own essence to the character.

