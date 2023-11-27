Woah! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh enjoys an intimate bachelorette bash thrown by Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and other friends

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava, Mrinal Deshraj, and actress Surbhi Chandna from Ishqbaaz came together to host a private bachelorette party for their former co-star Shrenu Parikh.

Shrenu was seen having a great time hanging out with her friends. Mansi Srivastava shared a number of pictures from the bachelorette celebration.

Photos from the bachelorette party are widely shared on social media.

At the celebration, the Maitree actress donned a crown and a short, shimmering outfit.

At the event, all of them could be seen dancing excitedly and they even went for long drive. At the celebration, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu's co-star, and his wife, Bharati were also present.

For the previous two years, Shrenu Parikh has been dating Akshay Mhatre and met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki in August 2021.

The duo got together a few months later and are getting married in December.

