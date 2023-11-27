Woah! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh enjoys an intimate bachelorette bash thrown by Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and other friends

Shrenu Parikh was seen having a great time hanging out with her friends. Mansi Srivastava shared a number of pictures from the bachelorette celebration.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 09:37
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava, Mrinal Deshraj, and actress Surbhi Chandna from Ishqbaaz came together to host a private bachelorette party for their former co-star Shrenu Parikh. 

Shrenu was seen having a great time hanging out with her friends. Mansi Srivastava shared a number of pictures from the bachelorette celebration.

(Also read: WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO)

Photos from the bachelorette party are widely shared on social media. 

At the celebration, the Maitree actress donned a crown and a short, shimmering outfit.

At the event, all of them could be seen dancing excitedly and they even went for long drive. At the celebration, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu's co-star, and his wife, Bharati were also present.

For the previous two years, Shrenu Parikh has been dating Akshay Mhatre and met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki in August 2021. 

The duo got together a few months later and are getting married in December.

(Also read: Shrenu Parikh on resuming work post-recovering from COVID-19)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Zee TV Maitree &TV Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Ishqbaaaz TellyChakkar Bhaweeka Chaudhary Zaan Khan Nandini new show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Punar Vivaah Mansi Srivastava Mrinal Deshraj Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 09:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Akshara sacrifices her life for Armaan and Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Vandana takes a stand, refuses to let Hemant and Anagha sell the house
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha shocked with Dhaval’s betrayal once again
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’
MUMBAI: Vicky Jain's mother is facing harsh criticism after accusing Ankita Lokhande of starting their arguments and...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Bapuji suffers from Alziemer’s disease, fails to recognise Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gets an intuition, Tara in danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Salim
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother gets massively criticised and gets labelled as a vamp; Netizens says ‘Sasuma doing sasuma things as usual’
Himanshi Khurana
Wow! Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday in style: A sneak peek into her stylish celebration
Simple Kaul
Wow! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actress Simple Kaul shares a glimpse of surprise birthday celebrations with friends, Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and many others
Albert Kabo Lepcha
Albert Kabo Lepcha wins the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023!
Tanmay Rishi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai child actor Tanmay Rishi roped in for Swastik Productions next on Sony Television
Asmi deo
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework